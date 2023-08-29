Remedy: Alan Wake 2 has been the most difficult game to develop

HQ

When you look at major productions like Starfield and Grand Theft Auto VI, hundreds of developers, engineers, designers, sound engineers and project managers sit on a development team for years. It's a little different at Finnish company Remedy, which is releasing Alan Wake 2 at the end of October.

Thomas Puha, Remedy's Head of Communications, said via X that the development team for Alan Wake 2 consists of only 130 people, which is very few compared to other big games, and they have been working on the project for four years.

He also said that it was the most difficult game to develop for them, as the team had to deal with a pandemic, which made game development extra challenging for everyone - including Remedy:

"I'll also say that somehow we are getting this game done with about 130 people on average for about 4 years of dev time (dev time is a very elastic term tho) for the quality level we got, is incredible. We are very, very far from 1st parties or other big studios resources.

Also this is by far the toughest game to get done in my 8 years at Remedy. Covid, Remedy going under its biggest transformation in its 28 year history which presents its own challenges (same as many other devs) and lot ups and downs. That's just life. Somehow, we are managing."

Alan Wake 2 will be one of the most technically competent games released this year, at least for PC, as it will have full path tracing and DLSS 3.5 support, which should provide excellent visual quality on PCs with the right specifications.

Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 27 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.