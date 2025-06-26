Remedy affirms that Control's free Ultimate Edition update will land on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this autumn

HQ

Back in March, Remedy Entertainment launched an update for Control on PC, a patch that brought a long-exclusive PS5 mission to the platform, alongside a few added other goodies. The update arrived and was promised to soon come to PS5 (mainly the other parts of the patch) and Xbox Series X/S consoles too, but we're now at the end of June and there's still no sign of it.

Fortunately, it is still on its way but it will take longer than expected to arrive. Remedy notes that the new timeline is sometime this autumn, and that it will debut as a free update for the game, specifically the Ultimate Edition.

As for why it's taking so long to arrive, Remedy explains: "It has taken us more time to release the console update than originally planned, and we wanted to assure you that we are currently working on establishing a release date for it. It will include the same content as the free PC update did."

Do you intend to check out this update?