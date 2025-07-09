Remco Evenepoel wins Tour de France's first time trial and Pogacar leads General Classification

HQ

Remco Evenepoel has won his first stage at Tour de France 2025. As expected, he won Stage 5, the first time trial of the Grand Tour, a 33 km flat route around Caen, Normandy completing it in 36 mins 42 secs. Evenepoel is one of the strongest riders when it comes to pure speed, and has won the UCI World Championships, a time trial, twice in 2023 and 2024, as well as winning Gold in Paris 2024 and the Vuelta a España in 2022.

Evenepoel, with 64 career victories, adds a second victory at Tour de France, but believes that his chance for winning the Tour will come later. "I did what I had to do to take as much time as possible and step up in General Classification. It's kind of the same situation as last year, so I'm happy with that. It's a big step towards the podium, but there's still a long way to go. Everybody knows what's coming next week and the week after. One year, I will come to win the Tour but it's a bit too early this year."

Evenepoel, fully recovered from the big accident he suffered in December, climbs to the second place at the General classification, 42 seconds behind Tadej Pogacar, winner of the fourth stage, who was second today and took the yellow jersey.