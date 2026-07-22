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Remco Evenepoel doesn't see himself challenging Pogacar for Tour de France, it's amazing "just to be close to him"

Remco Evenepoel has a clear shot of finishing second in Tour de France, but doesn't see himself as a winner with Pogacar leading.

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Remco Evenepoel has won two Tour de France stages in a row: on Sunday he conquered the Plateau ​de Solaison and on Tuesday he gave a masterclass when he won Stage 16, an individual time trial, 28 seconds faster than his main rival, Tadej Pogacar, and over a minute faster than all the other riders. He took a great victory for his country on Belgian National Day, but said that his victory was bittersweet when he knew that his teammate from Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, Florian Lipowitz, had crashed.

"That's very unfortunate, It's like a bittersweet pill to swallow with this victory" Evenepoel said (via Reuters). "He will be ⁠very ​missed in the team. It's a big shame ​for us as a team to lose him because he was obviously doing a very good Tour ​de France. It's an extra-sad moment."

Lipowitz was fifth before starting Stage 16, but has withdrawn from the race suffering a collabone fracture. Jonas Vingegaard from Team Visma, who was second, also suffered a crash on Saturday and withdrew, so now Evenepoel is the best positioned to finish second in Tour de France.

Pogacar leads the race, and Evenepoel is second 4:32 minutes behind. The third in the General Classification is Isaac del Toro, who is 2:19 seconds behind Evenepoel, so the Belgian has a great position to finish second, and that's all he thinks: he doesn't see himself capable of challenging Pogacar for the title.

"Honestly, no", he said if he was thinking of catching the Slovenian. "I'm just focused on my own spot. I mean, ​Tadej is on his way to win a fifth Tour de France. It's ​just amazing that I can be a bit close to him." Remco Evenepoel won Vuelta a España in 2022, his only Grand Tour victory, and has also won three UCI World Championships in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Remco Evenepoel doesn't see himself challenging Pogacar for Tour de France, it's amazing "just to be close to him"
Rubén Fraile / Shutterstock

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