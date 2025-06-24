English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rematch

Rematch has now sold one million copies

After overcoming one million players last week, now it's matched it in a sales sense.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rematch seems to be the answer to virtual football that so many players have been after. We say this because within a day of launch, the arcade title managed to surpass one million players, a figure that didn't reflect sales due to its inclusion on services like Game Pass. Clearly the sales numbers weren't too far behind though, as now it has been confirmed that Rematch is a million seller too.

Sloclap confirms as much in a press release that also reveals that the total player count is now beyond 2.5 million and that the following stats are in fact accurate examples of player tendencies.


  • 11.78 million matches played

  • 58.58 million goals

  • 33.54 million assists

  • 69.12 million goalkeeper saves

Have you played or snagged a copy of Rematch yet?

Rematch

Related texts

0
RematchScore

Rematch
REVIEW. Written by Joel Pettersson

Sifu developers Sloclap have released their new football game. Could it be a match made in heaven, or should they have developed something else?



Loading next content