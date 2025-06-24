Rematch has now sold one million copies

HQ

Rematch seems to be the answer to virtual football that so many players have been after. We say this because within a day of launch, the arcade title managed to surpass one million players, a figure that didn't reflect sales due to its inclusion on services like Game Pass. Clearly the sales numbers weren't too far behind though, as now it has been confirmed that Rematch is a million seller too.

Sloclap confirms as much in a press release that also reveals that the total player count is now beyond 2.5 million and that the following stats are in fact accurate examples of player tendencies.



11.78 million matches played



58.58 million goals



33.54 million assists



69.12 million goalkeeper saves



Have you played or snagged a copy of Rematch yet?