Rematch drew in over 1 million players in 24 hours

It looks like fans around the world have been desperate for a reinvention of virtual football just as much as we have been. We say this because Sloclap has announced that its very recent project, the arcade football title Rematch, has already drawn in a whopping one million players, a feat it achieved in as little as 24 hours.

This was confirmed on social media, where Sloclap explains:

"One million unique players in 24 hours. Seeing so many of you jump into Rematch on day one is incredible.

"The whole team is super grateful! And already hard at work on fixing and improving the game.

"We are just getting started."

Have you played Rematch yet and how high do you think the ceiling is for the game?