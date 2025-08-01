Remaster of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel announced, launching on PC and consoles

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, we have just been informed that developers Jumpgate AB and SparklingBit are teaming up to make a remaster of Sacred 2: Fallen Angel. This will be an ambitious update of the game that claims to include its full, complete build, spanning the core game and each of its updates too.

As for how it's improving on the original game, we're told that it will be offering refined combat and gameplay, plus an improved user interface and hi-res textures. Adding to this are fixes and an extra layer of polish that has been completed with the help of the community.

Beyond this, there is no date set for when we can expect to return to Ancaria, but we do know that when the time arises, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Remaster will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the reveal trailer below, as well as some images.