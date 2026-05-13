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Remarkably Bright Creatures has arrived on Netflix. We know from experience by now that the quality of Netflix films varies greatly. A few really good ones are released, but the majority get bogged down in the quagmire of mediocre, fast-food productions. I knew nothing about Remarkably Bright Creatures until I saw it was due for release. What initially piqued my curiosity were the good reviews and the interesting cast. Sally Field is a veteran, and Lewis Pullman (eerily similar to his dad Bill) has emerged as something of a rising star.

Perhaps, as a writer, I should have been more familiar with the book, which I understand has sold very well. Right. Of course, I can't be familiar with every book just because it's my industry, and it's possible I've read about it, but it's not really the sort of book I'm usually drawn to. Olivia Newman is responsible for both the screenplay and the direction; she also directed the film adaptation of Where the Crayfish Sing.

Synopsis:

Through unlikely bonds formed during night shifts at a local aquarium, Tova, an elderly widow, learns of a life-changing discovery that might just bring her joy and wonder once again.

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It's a fairly typical plot for this blend of feel-good and drama. The narrative follows a very well-trodden pattern, as do the plot twists. Does that sound negative? Not necessarily. Remarkably Bright Creatures is a stylish production. The script is well-written, the acting is superb, and the emotional range is handled skilfully, even if you can pretty much guess what's going to happen. The final twist is simple but cleverly planted.

A fun footnote: the main character is called Tova. Other Swedish-sounding names also appear. She has loads of Dala horses (dala horses, which doesn't sound forced at all). I may have missed it, but I don't recall the film offering any explanation for these Swedish touches; however, the author, Shelby Van Pelt, has apparently based Tova on her Swedish grandmother. So now you know.

Also, I've scoured the internet without finding any information, but isn't that David Harbour making a brief cameo as the bearded, drunk bloke in the bar?

High-five, cleaning lady!

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Remarkably Bright Creatures is a lovely film. A film that is perhaps needed to shed a little light amidst all the darkness happening in the world. It is beautiful, sad, entertaining and life-affirming all at once. You feel a gentle pat on the shoulder and a thought is planted in your mind: "Don't forget to appreciate the people and all the wonderful things around you."

You know exactly what I mean. It simmers along; there's no real edge to speak of, of course, but you get drawn in by the characters and the mood that swings between cosiness and a need to clear your throat to get the lump of tears out of your throat in a couple of places.

But. I have to admit. When the film opens with the octopus Marcellus, whose thoughts we follow via a voiceover by Alfred Molina (nothing wrong with him, love the guy), I get a bit sceptical and think; "No, for fuck's sake, not another saccharine Finding Neverland thing again."

It passes. Not the voiceover. That sticks with you throughout the film. But my scepticism eases. Because it works. I surrender. He's bloody charming, that CGI octopus Marcellus. If you want to see a lovely film that tugs at the heartstrings, look no further. Rare Wise Creatures might just be your cup of tea. Or whisky.