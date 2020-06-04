Remant: From the Ashes Swamps of Corsus hits console

You're watching Advertisements

If you care to follow this link you'll find yourself transported to the review of the PC version of Remant: From the Ashes expansion Swamps of Corsus, which launched on the platform just a few weeks ago. Now, that expansion is heading to Remnant players on PS4 and Xbox One, and is available today.

If you don't read the full review linked above, here are the broad strokes in terms of what you can expect: a new zone filled with fresh content, a new survival mode, plus in-game items and skins. Check out the new launch trailer below to see it in action.