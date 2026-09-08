Remakes of Persona 1 and 2 are "something we'll probably eventually do too" explains P-Studio producer

HQ

Around a month ago, P-Studio producer Kazuhisa Wada talked a little more about the slate of Persona remakes being pumped out, explaining what we have currently received is likely just a taste of what's ultimately to come.

The long-time producer suggested the remakes will likely also stretch to Persona 1 and 2, expressing that bringing back both games is "something we should definitely do". Now, speaking with Rock Paper Shotgun, Wada has once again doubled-down on this thought.

When asked why the team is remaking Persona 4 at all, Wada explained: "When we originally conceived the idea of Persona 3 Reload, we knew we wanted to do P4R as well; we had to put it on the backburner, but it was something we thought of at the same time. For me, I think a remaster or remake is some kind of cultural preservation. As a creator, it's your duty to take the things you've done and make sure they're not lost, and are still around in the modern day. From that same perspective, Persona 1 and 2 are something we'll probably eventually do too."

As it stands, Persona 4 Revival is slated to make its arrival on PC and consoles in February 2027, and will likely then be followed by Persona 6, although we are lacking much in the form of firm information about that highly-anticipated project. Also, the last remake to launch was Persona 3 Reload, and that came out in February 2024, so it's probably best not to hold your breath on a remake of Persona 1 or 2, as it will likely be a few years before it arrives, if it even gets made at all.

Would you play a remake of Persona 1 or 2?