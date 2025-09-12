Remake confirmed: First look at Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, coming on 5 February

It's been rumoured for months now, with leaks here and there, though none of them quite nailed down what it really meant, until today the mystery has been unravelled. We will indeed be getting a remake of Dragon Quest VII next year, called Dragon Quest VII Reimagined.

It's a conversion of the classic 2013 remake of DQVII, which was released in the West in 2016, this time we'll have a fully 3D modelled world, modern gameplay mechanics and next-gen graphics (especially on the faces).

However, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined maintains the same spirit of the franchise that is synonymous with adventure, and it's coming relatively soon. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 5, 2026. Check out the trailer and first screenshots of the game below.