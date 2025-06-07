Relooted is a stylish platformer about stealing back stolen relics

Developer Nyamakop just appeared at Day of the Devs to provide a glimpse at its upcoming and highly stylish action-platformer Relooted. This game is all about utilising sleek and fluid parkour tricks and moves to escape from vaults and high-security areas all while carrying relics and goods that were stolen from the people and hoarded in the first place.

To do this, you'll have the help of a varied team who can use a slate of abilities and tricks to get you to safety after you snag the item in question and the alarm claxons begin ringing. Once this does happen, you'll need to leap over gaps, swing on chandeliers, slide under doors, and whatever else the situation requires to reach safety.

Relooted also has a large focus on African culture, with the game featuring a varied cast of characters from the region, as well as having a core purpose that is about "re-looting" stolen African relics and then keeping them safe in your hideout.

As of the moment, Relooted doesn't have a release date nor window, but we do know that it will be coming to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and Xbox Series X/S too. Check out the announcement trailer below.