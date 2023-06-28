Relive the War of the Ring with Tales of Middle-Earth, the new Magic: The Gathering collection

HQ

Not everyone may know or have played Magic: The Gathering, despite it being one of the world's most recognisable collectible card game phenomena for decades. But surely almost everyone knows who Frodo is, who Aragorn is, and what the One Ring is. The Lord of the Rings transformed fantasy literature forever, and generations have grown up with the books, and with film and television more recently, enjoying its stories set in Middle-earth. Two brands so prominent in their respective fields could only come together in an exciting and applauded union: the Magic: The Gathering - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth collection.

This new set has just been released worldwide, but we at Gamereactor already had the chance to see and try it for ourselves during our stay at the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, where we also had the opportunity to learn some of its new and interesting rules from Trick Jarrett, one of the creators of the set and a Wizards of the Coast veteran for over ten years, in an interview you can watch below.

It was Jarrett who showed us that the narrative of the Tales of Middle-earth game will be very faithful to the original fantasy universe of Tolkien's work. As an example, there are the abilities of the Gandalf the White card.

"So like, for example, in that starter deck, there's a Gandalf, the white rider, which if you remember from those lore, he arrives on the sixth day after dying to the Balrog.

But in the deck itself, the Gandalf card, when it dies, rather than just going to the graveyard, it goes fifth from the top of your library. So it's going to be the sixth card you draw, and it tells that same narrative. So you have that narrative helping you understand how these rules work and how these cards work."

That card-driven narrative will obviously vary from game to game, and it will be interesting to see some of the synergies that occur between certain combinations of cards (we were able to see Battle of the Pelennor Fields using no less than 18 cards in front of the player).

The One Ring, even more special

In addition to the standard booster packs and starter decks, Wizards of the Coast has organised what may be the most exciting treasure hunt in its history, as inside an English Lord of the Rings Collector's Pack will be a 1:1 card (i.e. only one card for the whole world) of the One Ring. Speculation is already running rampant on the internet as to how much this card will fetch, with the price currently already hovering around half a million dollars.