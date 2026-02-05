Relive the sweet Virtua Racing era with the brand new 4PGP

If you're old enough to have gamed in the early 90s, you'll surely remember the complete knockout that Sega delivered with Virtua Racing, a title that contributed greatly to the 3D revolution in the gaming world. Even today, it's still enjoyable to play thanks to its focus on pure gameplay rather than realism, and for those who want to relive the glory days, there are now plenty of opportunities to do so.

At least if you own a Switch, or better yet, a Switch 2. Japanese studio 3goo has released 4PGP, a racing game that really borrows inspiration from Virtua Racing and offers local and online multiplayer for up to four people. If you're wondering how much it borrows from Sega's racing classic, we can tell you that Tomoyuki Kawamura composed the music for 4PGP, the same composer who wrote the music for Virtua Racing...

As a really sweet and tasty cherry on top, we also find support for racing at 120 frames per second (90 if you're playing with three or four people locally) on Switch 2. The Switch version, which runs at 60 frames per second, hasn't been neglected either.

Check out the launch trailer below. We're not the only ones who feel like our weekend entertainment is saved, right?