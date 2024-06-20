Relive the pre-battle eagerness with the final trailer for Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree

HQ

Prepare yourselves, Tarnished, for the final battle approaches. The time has come to uncover the mystery of Miquella and face the unknown when Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree arrives tonight. FromSoftware's big expansion, even considered a new peak in the studio's quality, has delighted us, and now it looks like the excitement for those brave enough to stand up to Messmer and his hordes will be overflowing with the launch trailer for Shadows of the Erdtree.

In it we get to see some of the most incredible boss designs we've ever seen in FromSoftware's work, as well as new weapons, movesets and items. Hidetaka Miyazaki himself has highlighted some of the new features we'll be seeing in the Shadowlands, and we can't wait for you to tell us about your adventures.

Ready for Elden Ring's final battle?