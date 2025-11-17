Relive the heroic moment when Troy Parrott completes comeback and hat-trick to take Ireland to World Cup playoffs

HQ

Following the shocking 2-0 victory over Portugal last Thursday, Ireland needed to win Hungary to qualify for World Cup play-offs as group runner-up. A draw would have benefitted Hungary, which came very close... but saw how Troy Parrott completed a comeback and a hat-trick in the 80th and 96th minute. The 23-year-old Irish forward, currently for the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, formerly in Tottenham Hotspur, scored heroically in the last minute at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest (home of the next Champions League final).

Ireland qualifies this way for the European play-offs in March 2026, where 16 teams will compete for the last four remaining places of next summer's World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada. Ireland last qualified for World Cup in 2002, buy Hungary has not played in World Cup since 1986.

Ireland's victory had no repercussions for Portugal, as they thrashed Armenia 9-1, without Cristiano Ronaldo, sanctioned after seeing red card in the match against Ireland, where Parrott also scored a brace.