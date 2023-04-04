Relive the first Pokémon battles in 3D with Pokémon Stadium on April 12

If you're old enough to have lived through the late 90s and early 2000s with a console in your hands, you're most likely familiar with Pokémon Stadium. Hal Laboratory's title took the Pokémon fever of that time to a new level, showing us 3-D battles and various game modes, including a party mode with up to three other friends that we still remember fondly.

Along with the game was also distributed one of the most useful peripherals (and less valued by Nintendo at the time), such as the Transfer Pak. With this device we could transfer Pokémon from our Red and/or Blue game to the N64 cartridge and from there launch them into battle. And if that wasn't enough, we could also play those games on the (big) TV screen.

Well, to relive all the magic of that era, Nintendo has decided to add Pokémon Stadium to its Nintendo 64 catalog in its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription service. This of course includes an online multiplayer mode to enjoy battles and mini-games with friends no matter the distance. Pokémon Stadium is coming to NSO + Expansion Pass on April 12. You can check out the trailer below.