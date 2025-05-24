Relive Luka Modrić and Carlo Ancelotti's emotional tribute as they wave Real Madrid goodbye

HQ

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened", said Luka Modrić in his farewell speech as he left the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for the last time. It won't be the final time he wears white: he still has at least three matches at the Club World Cup late next month, but it was his goodbye to 70,000 weeping fans at the stadium, and millions more watching at home.

The match was a 2-0 win against mid-table team Real Sociedad in the final matchday for Madrid in LaLiga. Two goals scored by Kylian Mbappé, who clinges his golden boot trophy as the top goalscorer in all European leagues (Mohamed Salah would need to score three goals tomorrow against Crystal Palace), one of the few saving graces of a bad season with no major titles for Los Blancos.

However, it will be remembered as the final game for club legend Modric (who has won 28 trophies since he joined Real Madrid in 2012, and will turn 40 in September) at the Bernabéu, and the final game period for Carlo Ancelotti at the bench. Both received emotional tributes after the match ended.

A lot of criticism has been poured over Carlo Ancelotti this year, with many fans even asking for him to be sacked. Well, the moment came: the Italian coach also said goodbye to Real Madrid fans, famously ending his contract one year earlier so he can move to Brazil, a movement that was only confirmed by the club two days earlier.

Yet, with perspective, a few rough mounths can't drown five years where Ancelotti took 15 trophies to Real Madrid's collection, including three Champions Leagues and two leagues. And Ancelotti, who had remained as sober and restrained as usual in his final public appearances, broke down while remembering "Karim's three goals against PSG, or Rodrygo's two against City, or Luka's pass against Chelsea, or Joselu's two goals against Bayern".

Lucas Vázquez also says goodbye to the Bernabéu

Three Real Madrid legends retired today: Lucas Vázquez, who spent his entire career since age 16 at Real Madrid -except for one year where he was loaned to Espanyol- is also leaving the club this year, although the club had not officially announced it and he did not received a personalized tribute. However, players and fans knew, and he was ovationed by all players when he left the pitch being replaced in the 76th minute.

But by far the most emotional moment happened at the 85th minute, when Modrić was replaced and the match was halted completely, so Real Madrid and Real Sociedad players, all at once, could give him a guard of honour. Even Toni Kroos, who retired one year ago, joined his former teammates to give the 2018 Ballon d'Or an emotional tribute in a day that Real Madrid fans will never forget.