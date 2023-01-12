Relic is offering one last chance to play Company of Heroes 3's multiplayer

HQ

Sega and Relic Entertainment has announced that it is hosting one final multiplayer tech test for the upcoming strategy game Company of Heroes 3. As of right now, players can head to Steam to download the playtest build, ahead of it becoming open on Monday, January 16 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.

The build will feature eight different multiplayer maps set throughout Italy and North Africa, as well as offering both 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4 match variants. Those who would prefer not to face real people can look to take on AI in Skirmish, Annihilation, or in Custom Games. Finally, all four playable factions will be available, as will the twelve Battlegroups.

As Company of Heroes 3 is an RTS game, this tech test is tailored towards fans of the genre, but it will also feature the Mission Zero tutorial mode to help new players to the game and series.

As for when Company of Heroes 3 will actually launch, it will arrive on PC on February 23, 2023.