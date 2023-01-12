Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Company of Heroes 3

Relic is offering one last chance to play Company of Heroes 3's multiplayer

It'll be the final opportunity to experience the strategy game ahead of its release next month.

Sega and Relic Entertainment has announced that it is hosting one final multiplayer tech test for the upcoming strategy game Company of Heroes 3. As of right now, players can head to Steam to download the playtest build, ahead of it becoming open on Monday, January 16 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.

The build will feature eight different multiplayer maps set throughout Italy and North Africa, as well as offering both 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, and 4v4 match variants. Those who would prefer not to face real people can look to take on AI in Skirmish, Annihilation, or in Custom Games. Finally, all four playable factions will be available, as will the twelve Battlegroups.

As Company of Heroes 3 is an RTS game, this tech test is tailored towards fans of the genre, but it will also feature the Mission Zero tutorial mode to help new players to the game and series.

As for when Company of Heroes 3 will actually launch, it will arrive on PC on February 23, 2023.

Company of Heroes 3

