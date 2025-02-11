Relic Entertainment outlines what's next after Sega split

HQ

Relic Entertainment is looking to start a new chapter after parting ways with Sega last year. Following the split, Relic Entertainment did downsize somewhat, losing 41 employees and adding to the swelling number of video game layoffs.

However, Relic still has big plans for the future. "The opportunity we have here is to crack the case of where RTS needs to go next," said Justin Dowdeswell, CEO at Relic Entertainment (via VentureBeat). "We've definitely seen really highly engaged multiplayer audiences. But it is limited when we talk about Company of Heroes, for example. This is a game set in World War II, which limits the audience to some degree. It's an RTS which further limits the audience. And when we internally talk about what the barriers are for us, broadening that audience is big. How do we bring new players in? How do we reach players?"

As well as working towards new titles, Relic will continue to update its existing titles, such as Company of Heroes 3. Known for its work on titles like Homeworld, Age of Empires IV, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, Relic has established itself as a well-known name within strategy gaming. However, the problem with those IPs is a lot of them aren't controlled by Relic. However, it is noted that Games Workshop is a strong supporter of Relic, and so perhaps there's hope for at least one of those older franchises.