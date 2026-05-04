Release of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is apparently "almost here"

While we won't be seeing a continuation of the core story in the A Plague Tale series anytime soon, all signs point to developer Asobo gearing up to launch Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy—a spin-off set within the same universe.

This time, the story follows Sophia, the spirited smuggler who lent protagonists Amicia and Hugo her boat in A Plague Tale: Requiem. However, this tale takes place 15 years prior.

"At some point, such a spirited and determined character deserved the spotlight. And we were all in - Sophia's past was barely hinted at in A Plague Tale: Requiem. It was meant to be told. What a challenge for us to revisit our grim, richly-layered world, and yet invite the unknown in," the developers previously stated.

Although we haven't had a proper look at the game yet, it appears to be nearly finished. In a new blog post, Asobo mentions that "the release is almost here," suggesting we can likely expect a launch within the next few months.

Are you looking forward to more Plague Tale?