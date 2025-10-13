Gamereactor

Release of Israeli hostages from Gaza has begun

First phase of ceasefire deal sees initial group return home as Trump arrives in Israel.

We just got the news that the first group of Israeli hostages has begun being released from Gaza as part of the initial stage of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The freed captives are undergoing medical checks before reuniting with their families and being transferred to hospitals. The 7 hostages just freed are among the 20 still alive expected to return home today. Meanwhile, Trump just arrived in Israel to meet Netanyahu and the families of the hostages before traveling to Egypt for a regional summit on Gaza's future. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

Tel Aviv, Israel - October 23, 2023: Art installations in the plaza outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art as reminder of the over 200 hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7: Bring them home now! sign // Shutterstock

