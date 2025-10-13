Release of Israeli hostages from Gaza completed

HQ

We just got the news that Hamas has handed over the last remaining Israeli hostages under the US-brokered ceasefire, signaling a possible end to years of devastating conflict in Gaza. The exchange, which also sees Palestinian prisoners released, sparked scenes of relief across Israel and Gaza alike. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump hailed the deal as the beginning of a "new Middle East," ahead of a regional summit in Egypt to discuss the enclave's reconstruction. While calm has returned to the region, questions remain over Gaza's governance and Hamas' future role, casting uncertainty over the fragile peace ahead. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!