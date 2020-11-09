English
news
Phogs

Release date revealed for co-op puzzle game Phogs

In this game, you "need to bark, bite and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of food, sleep and play."

The developer Coatsink and Bit Loom Games have announced that their quirky but lovely co-op puzzle game, Phogs, will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One on December 3. Not only that, but Phogs can also be played on PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X l S all thanks to the backwards compatibility!

The last time we heard about this interesting game was a few months ago. The game was scheduled to launch earlier in June but, the team had to push it back due to Covid-19. Luckily, the wait is nearly over now.

Phogs features single-player, couch, or online co-op modes. You'll have to play as a duo of dogs linked by a stretchy belly, "bark, bite and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep and Play."

Does it sound interesting to you?

You can check the new trailer below:

