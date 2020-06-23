Release date confirmed for the Netflix Transformers series

You're watching Advertisements

As we have previously reported, Netflix is working on an animated Transformers series called Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege. The name implies that it will depict events that take place entirely during the brutal civial war on Cybertron between the two factions that became known as Autobots and Decepticons.

Now Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege has just got a release date, and it actually aires sooner than expected, as Netflix writes on Twitter:

"The fight worth fighting. Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege streams July 30th"

A short trailer is also included in the tweet and all fans of Transformers should check it out as it is filled with famous faces from Transformers G1, and actually seems to be darker than we anticipated. Six 22 minute-long episodes are planned in the first part of a planned trilogy.