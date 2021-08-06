Relaxing exploration game A Short Hike is landing on PlayStation this fall

Developer Adam Robinson-Yu has announced that he is bringing his lovely adventure A Short Hike to PlayStation this fall. At first, the game initially was a Humble Bundle exclusive, then later made its way to Steam and Itch.io in 2019. Last year in August, this indie game also hopped onto Nintendo Switch.

In A Short Hike, you play as a little bird named Claire, other than helping others along the way, you'll be able to explore the less-traveled paths, enjoy a variety of mini-games, discover and explore this tiny open world. Also, as mentioned in the PlayStation Blog post, the developer wanted to create "a 3D game where the pixels are a core part of the aesthetic". However, pixelated style isn't everyone's favourite, hence Robinson-Yu included "the option to fine-tune the pixel size to your preference. On PS4 Pro and PS5, you can even view A Short Hike in 4K", which sounds actually quite awesome since in this way people can choose the style they prefer freely.

If you'd like to know more details behind the scenes, you can check the article here.