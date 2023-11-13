Reina joins the Tekken 8 cast

HQ

Considering the massive list of fighters that have already been revealed to be part of Tekken 8, you might assume that we wouldn't be hearing about any additional ones ahead of the game's launch in January, but that would be a mistake. Because Bandai Namco has now revealed another fighter that will be playable when Tekken 8 makes its debut in a few months.

Reina has now been revealed and will be the 32nd character that will be playable in the fighting follow-up. With a couple of months to go until launch, Reina has been confirmed as the final character to arrive at launch for the game, meaning any further announcements will be post-launch additions.

Tekken 8 is set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26, 2024. Check out the trailer and gameplay reveal for Reina below.