Reilly Opelka has shocked the Australian crowds at the Brisbane International as he defeated Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the first tournament of the year. Opelka, 27-year old player from Florida, currently 293 in ATP, has defeated Djokovic, who aspired to win his 100th tour-level title as a "warm up" for the Australian Open.

But Opelka really didn't leave any chance to Nole, winning 7-6(6), 6-3 in their first match together. Opelka, whose best rank position was 17 in February 2022, has now achieved eight victories on players ranked in the top 10, most notably Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021, and now Djokovic, who is seventh.

Reilly Opelka is also huge, by the way: he stands 2.11 m (6 ft 11 in).

Reilly Opelka had to play "more free and take more risks" to stand aganst Djokovic

Talking after the match, as picked in ATP Tour website, Opelka said that he had to play "more free and taking more risk" to beat "the greatest tennis player the sport has ever seen". "The reality is we have nothing to lose coming in against him, he is the greatest player ever. If you play your normal level or even a little above your normal level he will win."

Opelka has won four ATP single titles and one doubles title, as well as junior Wimbledon. Brisbane International 2025 will be his first semifinal since Newport in 2023, after barely playing in 2023 and 2024 due to injuries.

"It has been tough, a lot of doubt", Opelka said. "I watched Novak become the greatest in my two-year period off. You ask yourself what would Novak be doing in my position. That is the impact he has had on the sport. I stayed the course when I was on crutches and just hoped I would have another chance out here like I had tonight."