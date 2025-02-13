Reikon Games presents Metal Eden, a frenetic single-player cyberpunk FPS

Last night during Sony's State of Play we got a very quick look at the new from Reikon Games and Deep Silver, the shooter Metal Eden. In a different vein to what the genre is currently going for, Metal Eden is an a priori single-player experience in which we play as ASKA, an advanced Hyperdrive android built from a digitised human psyche.

"Accompanied by your special sentient ship, Nexus, you'll expand your arsenal and upgrade your immortal body as you fight for what's real behind this hauntingly beautiful machine world."

From what we saw in the trailer, which you can also watch below, it looks like we're in for some high-speed action with futuristic weaponry and plenty of verticality in the levels.

Metal Eden is coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on May 6, 2025.