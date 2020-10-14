Reigns: Beyond takes the series in outer space

If you like to swipe left and right and you enjoy video games, there's a good chance that you've already come across a Reigns title. The series started with royalty, moved on to Game of Thrones, and now it's heading into space in Reigns: Beyond.

The title is landing on Apple Arcade "soon" and it will deliver the series' signature gameplay alongside a new setting, an original soundtrack by Sam Webster, 1400 decision cards, and more than 60 characters to interact with as players "navigate the cosmos as an intergalactic indie rock band."

It all sounds delightfully bonkers, so check out the announcement trailer to see it in action.