Regretting You will pull at your heartstrings this October

Colleen Hoover's written works have become some of the hottest properties in Hollywood, as the author has already seen a couple of her books adapted into film, with plans for even more. Following Naughty Books and last year's maligned It Ends With Us, next up will be Regretting You, a romantic story that follows a family that is facing challenges after a tragic accident unearthed a brutal family betrayal and secret.

This adaptation of the book will be helmed by The Fault in Our Stars' Josh Boone, who has tapped Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald to lead the cast.

As per the official synopsis, we're told: "Regretting You introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what's left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald."

The premiere date is set for October 24, 2025, and you can see the first trailer for the movie below.