Registration for Blood Bowl III's closed beta is now open

NACON and Cyanide have announced that registrations for the closed beta of Blood Bowl III are now open. The closed beta is set to take place between June 3 and 13 and you can register your interest by clicking the following link and filling out a form towards the bottom.
Along with the beta details, we also learned that the game will launch in early access on PC in September 2021 and it will later make a full release on PC and Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series in February 2022.
You can take a look at the latest trailer for Blood Bowl III in the video above.
