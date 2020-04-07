Register for the Project xCloud Preview Program today

Microsoft has today announced that you can now officially register to take part in the Project xCloud Preview Program, with this latest phase in the service's development set to roll out across 11 European countries.

As you probably know, Project xCloud is Microsoft's game streaming technology and it allows players to access console games directly from the cloud on Android smartphones or tablets.

After kicking off last year, the program is getting ready to involve players in new countries. In this regard, given the current situation due to coronavirus, Microsoft has not yet shared a definitive release date. At the moment, the Project xCloud Preview Program will initially involve a limited number of participants from each country to ensure continuity of service, but new players will be added at a later stage.

If you want to join in the fun, you can register via this link.