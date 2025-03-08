Regional powers unite to tackle security challenges in Amman

HQ

In a bid to strengthen regional stability, Turkey, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are set to meet in Amman this Sunday, as the countries focus on a united front against terrorism, organized crime, and broader security concerns, according to sources (via Reuters).

The talks, which will involve foreign ministers, defense ministers, military chiefs, and intelligence heads, aim to address critical issues like combating the lingering threat of Islamic State militants, still held in prisons across northeastern Syria.

This gathering follows a previous declaration by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who emphasized the need for a coordinated response to the Islamic State's resurgence after the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The meeting will also explore the broader regional dynamics, with the four nations seeking ways to ensure mutual security interests are met while tackling the evolving threat landscape. For now, it remains to be seen how the cooperation will unfold.