Reggie Fils-Aimé says Halo is his favourite non-Nintendo title

Reggie Fils-Aimé was the boss of Nintendo of America for 13 years and became somewhat of an institution in the gaming industry with his upfront manner, clever one-liners and just a whole lot of swagger.

But even a former Nintendo boss is allowed to play non-Nintendo games at times, and during an interview wit G4TV recently, he got the question, which is his favourite game that is not a Nintendo game. Fils-Aimé didn't even have to think for even a second, before replying: "Halo!". He even had a backstory, and it turns out he has quite the history with Master Chief's adventures:

"The original Xbox was in my living room before I had a Gamecube. I wasn't an employee of Nintendo, I was on my own videogame journey. My kids were pushing me, 'we've gotta get an Xbox, we've gotta play this game Halo'. And they would end up kicking my ass. It's not that I'm good at it, but I really enjoy that game."

You can check the clip out yourself below.