Reggie Fils-Aimé leads Xbox event with Microsoft

HQ

Reggie Fils-Aimé was the very charismatic boss of Nintendo of America from 2004 until he resigned two years ago. He has remained in touch with the game industry though, and often shares his thoughts on both Twitter and in podcasts.

Yesterday, he stunned a lot of people when he showed up to lead a round-table discussion with industry veterans - as it was a Microsoft event to commemorate the fact that Xbox has turned 20 years old. There was several Xbox luminaries participating, including Ed Fries (who was responsible for Microsoft buying Bungie and Rare), Peter Moore (who was largely responsible for the success of Xbox 360) and the first Xbox boss Robbie Bach.

But Reggie Fils-Aimé stole a whole lot of the spotlight by hosting this event and started by saying:

"I'm sure at this point you're wondering, what is the former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America doing at a Microsoft Xbox event? I don't know why I'm here either."

It was actually a really nice discussion over all, roughly 47 minutes long. We can highly recommend you checking it out as there was a lot of interesting tidbits of how gaming has changed, moved online and even some talks about Dreamcast. Head over this way to watch Fils-Aimé lead the discussion of Xbox hot shots.

Thanks Kotaku.