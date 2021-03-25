Reggie Fils-Aimé is soon to retire from GameStop's Board of Directors

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Reggie Fils-Aimé will be soon stepping down from GameStop's Board of Directors after joining last April. The former Nintendo of America president's departure was revealed within a filing that was made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

No official reason was given behind Reggie's departure, but the filing does note that it wasn't due to a disagreement with the company. GameStop notes: "The contemplated retirements are not because of a disagreement with us on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices."

Fils-Aimé served as Nintendo of America's president from 2006-2019 before retiring from his position and enabling Doug Bowser to take his role.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.