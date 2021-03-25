LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Monster Hunter Rise
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Reggie Fils-Aimé is soon to retire from GameStop's Board of Directors

The former Nintendo of America president joined the board last April.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It has been revealed that Reggie Fils-Aimé will be soon stepping down from GameStop's Board of Directors after joining last April. The former Nintendo of America president's departure was revealed within a filing that was made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

No official reason was given behind Reggie's departure, but the filing does note that it wasn't due to a disagreement with the company. GameStop notes: "The contemplated retirements are not because of a disagreement with us on any matter relating to our operations, policies or practices."

Fils-Aimé served as Nintendo of America's president from 2006-2019 before retiring from his position and enabling Doug Bowser to take his role.

Reggie Fils-Aimé is soon to retire from GameStop's Board of Directors

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy