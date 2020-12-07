Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Reggie Fils-Aime is one of the presenters for The Game Awards

The ex-Nintendo of America boss will part of the celebration in a few days time.

Producer and host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, surprised many when he announced that actors Tom Holland, Gal Gadot, and Brie Larson will be an active part of the event taking place at 11:30pm this Thursday.

During the weekend, Keighley kept announcing spectacular names for the show, including voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker, ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith, and even the Swedish Chef (yes, the Muppet) - but the most astounding name is industry veteran and Nintendo of America ex-boss, Reggie Fils-Aime. Or as Keighley put it in his Twitter; "It wouldn't be #TheGameAwards without him".

We must agree with Keighley on this, and we can't wait to see him once more.

