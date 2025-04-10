Reggie Fils-Aimé seems to imply that Welcome Tour should be included for free with Switch 2

HQ

It's actually been six years since Reggie Fils-Aimé left Nintendo of America behind, but he's continued to weigh in on the gaming industry via social media and is a well-respected speaker. He's consistently stayed out of Nintendo's decisions though, and has actually appeared more often in the Xbox context as he is seemingly a friend of Microsoft's Phil Spencer.

But now, VGC notes that it seems Fils-Aimé is poking a stick at his former employer. As you probably know (you do read Gamereactor, after all), Nintendo has announced Welcome Tour for Switch 2, a game that serves as a sort of walkthrough of the console's features and will retail for $9.99. However, many argue that it should be included with the console because, as said, it's a walkthrough of it and would help people get started.

One person who seems to agree with this is Fils-Aimé, who via X has now shared several posts with interview videos about Wii Sports and the decision to include it with the console in the US (and also in Europe). In these clips, he explains, among other things, the success of bundling Wii Sports with the Wii console, which contributed to its huge popularity.

He also mentions that there were seemingly fierce discussions about the decision beforehand and that Shigeru Miyamoto (Mario and Link's creator, ultra-legend, and now Nintendo supremo) was firmly against it. In Japan, therefore, Wii Sports was not included with the console, which thus did not achieve the same success.

You don't have to put much thought into it to interpret this as Fils-Aimé wanting to point out that the inclusion of Welcome Tour with the console could provide a boost that would generate a hefty profit in the long run.

What do you think he is trying to say and what's your thoughts about Welcome Tour being sold separately?