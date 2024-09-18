Reggie Fils-Aimé, former president of Nintendo of America, jokes with Geoff Keighley about the PS5 Pro price announcement

HQ

One of the most remembered Nintendo executives in the company's history is and will be Reggie Fils-Aimé, who served as president of Nintendo of America from 2006 to 2019, although he already shot to the top of the popularity charts when he made the Nintendo DS presentation in 2004, when he was still executive vice president of sales and marketing. And precisely in 2006, during the announcement of the PS3 and the revelation of its price ($599 for the 60GB version) he commented that such a high and never before seen price for a console opened the doors for Nintendo to sell its products better, and Reggie even clarified with a "and I plan to drive a truck through those doors".

Many years have passed since then, and Fils-Aimé has long since left Nintendo, but with the recent case of the PS5 Pro price announcement, the original 2006 interviewer (a young Geoff Keighley) recalled the anecdote and fantasised about what Reggie would say about it in 2024.

He, of course, took to X/Twitter to recall the moment as well, and would be happy to appear at The Game Awards tenth anniversary ceremony on 14 December to talk about it.

What do you think Reggie will say about the price of Sony's next hardware, and will he allude to Nintendo's upcoming plans, which is due to unveil its new console in the next few months?