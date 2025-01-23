Reggie Fils-Aimé: "Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo"

HQ

Astro Bot won Game of the Year here at Gamereactor and won the same award in several other places. That includes the New York Game Awards, which took place yesterday, where the game once again scooped the top prize.

The event was hosted by the always delightful Reggie Fils-Aimé, who as a former Nintendo executive knows a thing or two about platforming, and he said (via VGC):

"So I have to admit it, Astro Bot almost outdid Nintendo at its own game."

This went down well with the audience, of course, and in many ways it's particularly nice when it comes from a former Nintendo bigwig, don't you think?