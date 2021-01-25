Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fortnite

Refunds will soon be distributed for Fornite's T-800 skin

The official website mistakenly claimed that it would include a Cyberdyne Salute emote.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Earlier this month, Fornite celebrated the Terminator franchise by adding new skins for Sarah Connor and the T-800. Initially, these appeared to down well with the community until one bit of misleading information was spotted by fans. On the official Fortnite website it was noted that the T-800 skin included a Cyberdyne Salute emote, but this was simply not true.

Epic Games has responded to this backlash by announcing that it will be offering refunds for the skin starting this week. No exact date has been revealed as to when these will be issued, but fans will be able to claim refunds using the in-game flow. The publisher/ developer has asked fans to keep their eyes out for a notification appearing in-game sometime this week.

Fortnite

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy