A survivor of the 2014 deadly border incident in Ceuta, where at least 14 people lost their lives while attempting to cross into Spain, has taken a stand by filing a complaint to the United Nations Committee Against Torture.

On February 6, 2014, around 200 refugees tried to enter Spain's North African enclave by climbing fences or swimming, but the Spanish Guardia Civil responded with anti-riot equipment, including rubber bullets and smoke canisters.

The operation caused panic among the people in the water, leading to the tragic deaths of 14, with many others injured. One of the survivors, Brice O, was injured when a rubber bullet struck his eye as he tried to make it to shore.

Despite the incident's severity, Spain has failed to investigate the actions of the Guardia Civil. Now, Brice O, who relocated to Canada as a refugee, is demanding accountability and justice, stressing the dangers of such equipment being used in such situations.

Human rights groups and survivors continue to call for thorough investigations into the use of force at the border. According to human rights advocates, Spain's refusal to properly examine these deadly operations has allowed violations to persist for years.

Of course, the complexity of border situations can't be ignored, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, with the responsibility now in the hands of investigators to carefully examine the events and determine what actions should be taken.