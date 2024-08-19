Refresh yourself on Silent Hill 2's story in new remake trailer

HQ

The Silent Hill 2 Remake has seen some ups and downs since it was first revealed. Fans remain divided on things like the new visuals and the look of some of the gameplay, but it seems that the story will largely remain untouched, at least by the looks of the new story trailer.

The trailer is a decent one, coming in at over 3 minutes in length, as it depicts a lot of the main cast and some of the monsters we'll see along the way. We see plenty of James, Mary, and Maria, as well as a good dose of gameplay sprinkled in with cutscenes.

The original game had quite the amount of twists and turns, and if you're going in blind, we won't spoil them for you here, but prepare for nothing to be as it seems in Silent Hill.