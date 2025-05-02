Reform UK secures major breakthrough in local elections

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . Britain's Reform UK party has gained a parliamentary seat on Friday, a key mayoralty and several council positions in early local election results, signalling a sharp rise in support.

Nigel Farage described the outcome as proof that Reform is now the main opposition, following a collapse in votes for both Labour and the Conservatives. The party narrowly won Runcorn and Helsby by six votes and secured the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty.