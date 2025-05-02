English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Reform UK secures major breakthrough in local elections

Farage's party wins parliamentary seat, mayoralty and council posts.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom. Britain's Reform UK party has gained a parliamentary seat on Friday, a key mayoralty and several council positions in early local election results, signalling a sharp rise in support.

Nigel Farage described the outcome as proof that Reform is now the main opposition, following a collapse in votes for both Labour and the Conservatives. The party narrowly won Runcorn and Helsby by six votes and secured the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty.

Reform UK secures major breakthrough in local elections
Nigel Farage // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited Kingdom


Loading next content