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FIFA has confirmed the referee that will officiate the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup final on Sunday: the 47-year-old Slovenian Slavko Vinčić, a highly regarded referee that officiated, among other important matches, the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray in February 2025, and the 2022 Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. Other key matches for Vincic include a Club World Cup 0-0 draw between River Plate and Monterrey last summer that resulted in nine yellow cards and one red card.

He has also officiated two matches this World Cup, including a match between Paraguay and Turkey that resulted in Miguel Almirón being the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth when talking to a rival, what is sometimes called as the Prestianni law.

Vinčić has only officiated one match with Argentina that ended in a shocking defeat: a 2-1 loss to Qatar in the first group stage match of World Cup 2022. He has officiated five matches for Spain, and none were loss: a 2-2 against Colombia in 2017, a 0-0 against Sweden in UEFA Euro 2020, a 2-1 win to Italy in Nations League semi-finals 2023, and two matches in UEFA Euro 2024: 1-0 win to Italy and the 2-1 win to France in semi-finals.