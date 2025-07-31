Referee body cams could be used in Premier League and other competitions, but need approval

HQ

Introduced worldwide by FIFA at Club World Cup, referee body cams could be used in the Premier League and other competitions. However, they would need to be approved by at least two thirds of members in the league.

After testing them during Club World Cup, the results were "beyond our expectations", according to FIFA's head of refereeing Pierluigi Collina. From now on, International Football Association Board, IFAB, will allow other professional competitions outside of FIFA to try this system. According to BBC, it is "very likely" that Premier League will try it in the final round of matches at its Summer Series event in the US on Sunday.

A vote would happen, and two thirds of Premier League clubs would have to agree on its use. Referee body cams capture the game as the referee sees, which can help better understand what an official has seen (or hasn't seen) during a match.