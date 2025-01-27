Referee board denounces threats towards official Michael Oliver after controversial red card to Arsenal

HQ

Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal has ignited a huge controversy after the referee Michael Oliver showed a red car to Arsenal player Myles Lewis-Skelly, a decision that most experts consider a mistake. Lewis-Skelly made a foul to stop a counter-attack. On closer inspection, the most logical response would have been a yellow card, but the referee showed him a direct red card, and VAR didn't interfere. This led to Arsenal playing with ten players since the 43rd minute.

Although Arsenal managed to win in the end, 1-0 with goal by Riccardo Calafiori, and Wolves also lost a player when Joao Gomes da Silva was expelled, that didn't tempered the 'Gooners' anger against the referee, whose decision has also means that Lewis Skelly will miss three games as a suspension.

Many fans used social media to criticize the decision, comparing that red card to other, much more violents actions that weren't punished with a red card, and pointing to an interesting data: Michael Oliver has already shown eight red card to Arsenal in 55 games, more than any other Premier League team.

But other fans took their rage a step further. So much so that PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board) has issued an statement denouncing threats against Michael Oliver and his family. "No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours". They announce that the police are investigating those threats. "Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times".

SkySports commentarist Jamie Redknapp defends Oliver, describing him as "by far the best Premier League referee" and says that this type of abuse is disgraceful and will discourage young referees... even if he doesn't agree that the foul was a red card either.