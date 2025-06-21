ReFantazio reigns: Two million copies sold and counting

HQ

The spiritual sibling to the Persona series continues its winning streak, with reports now confirming that Metaphor: ReFantazio has sold two million copies. A feat that once again cements Atlus as one of the RPG genre's true masters.

ReFantazio's mix of political intrigue and a more action-driven combat system has clearly struck a chord with both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Atlus took to social media to thank the community and is already teasing future expansions—and possibly even an anime adaptation.

For anyone who doubted: ReFantazio is here to stay—and might just become the studio's next big franchise.

Are you still playing ReFantazio?