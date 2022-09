HQ

To have video game companies and franchises doing collaborations with clothing brands has become very common, and now yet another one has been revealed. This time, it is Reebok that is launching a collection of Street Fighter clothes and sneakers.

Unfortunately, it has only been revealed for Reebok Taiwan which means the images below might unfortunately be the closest thing to them we will ever get in Europe - so take a good look.

Do you see anything in particular you like?

Thanks ResetEra